Elementary students hold Veteran’s Day ceremony

“Every parent from every one of these students should be just as proud as they can be”
By Clayton McChesney
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 7:38 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ABBS VALLEY, Va. (WVVA) -Students from at Abbs Valley Elementary School invited veterans and family to watch a patriotic ceremony involving poetry, singing, and even an indoor parade – perfect for a rainy Veteran’s Day.

Major Deputy Harold Heatley, Chief Deputy of the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office and one of the veterans at the event, says, “The program was absolutely phenomenal. Some great singing, we had some poems, some essays that were great, it was phenomenal... Every parent from every one of these students should be just as proud as they can be. They really represented their families and their communities very well.”

Many children spoke of the veterans in their own family and how much they respect their sacrifices.

“You could see the look on their faces, the expressions, especially when the veterans were standing up in honor of the songs that were being sung to show them their thanks for what they were doing. The kids really enjoyed it,” says Shawn Ross, principal of Abbs Valley Elementary School.

This is an annual tradition for the school, and there are already plans to continue the event in years to come.

