Cold air moves in tonight with lows in the 20s.

Nicole’s remnants have quickly moved out of our area, and now this cold front will settle, bringing us much colder air. Tonight we are looking at lows to drop down all the way into the upper 20s. Things will be mainly overcast as we see a chance for some snow flurries. We are not looking at much of any accumulation, though the mountain tops of Greenbrier County could see upwards of an inch, mostly on grassy areas. Rain will begin transitioning to a wintery mix around 10 PM tonight, with snow showers also developing around midnight. Roads likely won’t be covered, but things could always get a little slick when a wintery mix is involved.

By 2 AM most of the wintery mix will have transitioned into snow. (WVVA WEATHER)

Things will be getting very cold tonight (WVVA WEATHER)

Tomorrow morning we could still see a few flakes. Throughout the day we will continue to see snow flurries, though they will be very light and very hit or miss. Temperatures tomorrow will only be topping off in the mid 30s so it will be VERY cold. Overnight temperatures will drop into the low 20s.

Tomorrow we will see more flurries throughout the day. (WVVA WEATHER)

Looking ahead, Monday things will start to dry up a little bit with highs back in the mid 40s. Tuesday we’re tracking another big system that could bring a wintery mix, and snow in the upper elevations. Stay tuned!

