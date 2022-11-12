95-year-old WWII Veteran shares his story

RAVEN, Va. (WVVA) - 95-year-old World War II Veteran Charles Bentley invited WVVA into his home on this year’s Veterans Day, and shared priceless memories and history from his time in the service.

Ret. Private First Class Charles Bentley joined the army at 16 years old, and spoke on storming Normandy in 1944 among other historic moments.

When he joined the army as a teenager alongside family members, Bentley said not everyone made the cut.

“I wanted to fight for my country, and I wanted to do it with my cousins, too, to the army, but they never made it through 4-F,” said Bentley.

Bentley’s son added his father then worked in coal mines for more than 50 years.

