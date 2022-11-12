95-year-old WWII Veteran shares his story

By Ben Schwartz
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 3:41 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAVEN, Va. (WVVA) - 95-year-old World War II Veteran Charles Bentley invited WVVA into his home on this year’s Veterans Day, and shared priceless memories and history from his time in the service.

Ret. Private First Class Charles Bentley joined the army at 16 years old, and spoke on storming Normandy in 1944 among other historic moments.

When he joined the army as a teenager alongside family members, Bentley said not everyone made the cut.

“I wanted to fight for my country, and I wanted to do it with my cousins, too, to the army, but they never made it through 4-F,” said Bentley.

Bentley’s son added his father then worked in coal mines for more than 50 years.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Michael “Cason” Kessinger
West Virginia cold case solved after 15 years, police say
WV 511 traffic camera shows traffic backed up in Princeton in the southbound lanes of I-77.
Traffic halted by I-77 crash in Mercer County Friday
Elementary students hold Veteran's Day ceremony
Elementary students hold Veteran’s Day ceremony
Rashad Thompson, Nov 9
Beckley man found guilty of first-degree murder
Football Friday, November 11: Part 2
Football Friday, November 11: Part 2

Latest News

Dolly Lane, Co-owner of Dolly's Diner, spoke on the meaning behind Friday's offerings.
Princeton restaurant offers free meals for Veterans Day
Princeton restaurant offers free meals for Veterans Day
Princeton restaurant offers free meals for Veterans Day
95-year-old WWII Veteran shares his story
95-year-old WWII Veteran shares his story
Elementary students hold Veteran’s Day ceremony
Elementary students hold Veteran’s Day ceremony