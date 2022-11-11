West Virginia National Guard deploys first aerial firefighting mission in the Mountain State to aid NPS crews

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - On Thursday, November 10, the West Virginia National Guard deployed its UH-60M Blackhawk aircrew team to help fight the current fire in the Nation’s newest national park. This is the first time they have conducted an aerial firefighting mission in West Virginia.

According to Major Holli Nelson, the West Virginia National Guard’s Public Relations Officer, five crew members flew more than 22 stories and dropped more than 13,000 gallons of water during their mission.

“Each time they go out to pick up water, it’s going to be about 4,400 pounds of water,” Nelson shared. “So, they’re doing multiple passes at once with the amount of fuel that they have to provide assistance to keep the fire from spreading.”

Nelson says National Guard soldiers have been training for a mission like this one since 2019. The team has helped fight fires on the West Coast. Most recently, they were helping fight large wildfires in California.

“We were thinking forward in knowing that there’s always a potential for something like that to happen. We [West Virginia] are a very dense, forested state, and we have these really dry conditions that we just don’t know if something like that could happen...”

Friday morning, the National Park Service (NPS) gave WVVA an update on the fire’s current conditions.

Multiple crews, including the NPS, National Guard, Fayette County Emergency Management Division and the West Virginia Emergency Management Divisions, have been collaborating to mitigate the fire and have contained 65 percent of the burn. However, they say the very thing they are working to protect is their biggest hindrance.

“Terrain is always a problem in the Gorge, and this is in a really steep area, so that really affects firefighting,” said NPS District Supervisor, Dave Bieri. “It’s tough to get in there and move around. It’s harder to contain fires when you’re dealing with that kind of terrain, really steep slopes and stuff runs downhill, so it’s not uncommon for flaming logs to roll downhill. That presents a safety hazard for the firefighters but also makes it harder to contain because you get things rolling over the fire lines sometimes.”

Bieri is hopeful the recent rainfall will help their efforts in mitigating the fire. He says evacuation orders have already been lifted for homes in the Wild Rock Area of Fayette County and that all roads have been reopened. No injuries have been reported, and no structures have been lost to the park’s knowledge.

Below is a statement from the West Virginia National Gaurd:

“The West Virginia National Guard was proud to help support our partners with the National Park Service, Fayette County Emergency Management, and the West Virginia Emergency Management Division as they and local first responders continue to battle the ongoing fire in the New River Gorge National Park. Our UH-60M Blackhawk aircrew flew more than 22 sorties in total, dropping more than 13,200 gallons of water from the air, helping those on the ground work to contain the blaze. While the WVNG has supported such aerial firefighting missions in prior years in the western United States, this is the first ever deployment of this type here at home in the Mountain State. Our motto is, “Always Ready, Always There”, and we will always do all we can to serve and protect our state.”

NPS: New River Gorge wildfire reaches 200 acres, more than half-contained

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.