Welch has 104th annual Veterans Day Parade despite rainy weather

WELCH, W.Va. (WVVA) - Welch didn’t let the weather rain on its Veterans Day Parade on Friday. City leaders say this is the longest, continually running Veterans Day Parade in the country, dating back more than a century.

People lined McDowell Street to show their support for those who served.

“It’s unique, it’s special and no one can take that away. We’re lucky to be here. Always remember that we’re very lucky to live in Welch, West Virginia. A lot of people don’t agree with that but I tremendously believe it,” said Mayor Harold McBride.

City officials also say the county has the most veterans per capita in the state.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.