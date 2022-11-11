Welch has 104th annual Veterans Day Parade despite rainy weather

By Robert Castillo
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 6:24 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WELCH, W.Va. (WVVA) - Welch didn’t let the weather rain on its Veterans Day Parade on Friday. City leaders say this is the longest, continually running Veterans Day Parade in the country, dating back more than a century.

People lined McDowell Street to show their support for those who served.

“It’s unique, it’s special and no one can take that away. We’re lucky to be here. Always remember that we’re very lucky to live in Welch, West Virginia. A lot of people don’t agree with that but I tremendously believe it,” said Mayor Harold McBride.

City officials also say the county has the most veterans per capita in the state.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Michael “Cason” Kessinger
West Virginia cold case solved after 15 years, police say
Fire near New River Gorge National Park
Multiple crews battling wildfire near New River Gorge National Park
Rashad Thompson, Nov 9
Beckley man found guilty of first-degree murder
Deputies say the fire started in the back of the house, but they are not sure of the cause yet.
Child dies, mother hospitalized after house fire
Veterans Day will offer many deals to serving and retired members of the community.
Veterans Day deals

Latest News

WV 511 traffic camera shows traffic backed up in Princeton in the southbound lanes of I-77.
Traffic halted by I-77 crash in Mercer County Friday
Republicans picked up ten seats in the House of Delegates on Tuesday, leaving just one Democrat...
After W.Va. election, only one Southern W.Va. Democrat left in legislature
Bluefield Area Transit bus
Bluefield Area Transit is accepting food donations for “Stuff the Bus” campaign
Dr. Jamal Sahyouni demonstrating with diabetes charts
Doctor suggests lifestyle changes to fight diabetes risk