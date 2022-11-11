Veterans meet with students at James Monroe High School

Veterans from World War II to today met with students to tell their experiences
By Clayton McChesney
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 7:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINDSIDE, W.Va. (WVVA) -At James Monroe High School, students got the chance to listen to veterans tell their stories. Veterans from different eras of military history held a panel to talk with students about both good and bad experiences they had in the military.

“So, today, we’re very fortunate to have a World War II veteran, two Korean war era, and right after Korean War era veterans, Vietnam era veterans, Cold War which would be the... 70′s, 80′s, and 90′s era, and then post-9/11,” says Scott Womack, a teacher who helped organize the event.

Some of these students are considering joining the military and asked veterans questions lots of things, from what they enjoyed about the military to what the food was like.

“If we can help one kid make a decision on what they want to do with themselves, then it was worth the time,” says Tim Sluss, a veteran here who spoke to the students.

Womack says they have been holding this veteran’s panel for about ten years and plan to continue the tradition for future Veteran’s Days as well.

