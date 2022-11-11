Traffic halted by I-77 crash in Mercer County Friday

MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - 5:50 p.m. Friday: A crash on the turnpike puts the brakes on Southbound traffic in Mercer County on I-77.

Mercer County Dispatch is reporting the Interstate is closed around mile marker 9, with traffic being re-routed.

There is backup all the way to Melrose. Dispatch says it’s due to a motor vehicle accident near mile marker 7.5. The Mercer County Sheriff’s Department, East River Fire Dept. and Princeton Rescue Squad responded.

WVVA will update you as we learn more.

