Shady Spring finishes state runner-ups, fall to Phillip Barbour in AA state championship

Charleston, W.Va. (WVVA) - In a rematch of last year and the year prior’s AA state championship, the Shady Spring Tigers and Phillip Barbour Colts met in the 2022 AA WVSSAC volleyball championship. The Colts were looking for the back-to-back championship win while the Tigers look to avenge last year’s lost.

In four competitive sets(25-20, 25-18, 26-24, 25-22), the Colts defeat the Tigers and reclaim their championship title.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.