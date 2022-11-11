Shady Spring finishes state runner-ups, fall to Phillip Barbour in AA state championship

Tigers lose to Colts in four sets
Shady Spring finishes state runner-ups, fall to Phillip Barbour in AA state championship
By Jon Surratt
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 11:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Charleston, W.Va. (WVVA) - In a rematch of last year and the year prior’s AA state championship, the Shady Spring Tigers and Phillip Barbour Colts met in the 2022 AA WVSSAC volleyball championship. The Colts were looking for the back-to-back championship win while the Tigers look to avenge last year’s lost.

In four competitive sets(25-20, 25-18, 26-24, 25-22), the Colts defeat the Tigers and reclaim their championship title.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Michael “Cason” Kessinger
West Virginia cold case solved after 15 years, police say
Fire near New River Gorge National Park
Multiple crews battling wildfire near New River Gorge National Park
Rashad Thompson, Nov 9
Beckley man found guilty of first-degree murder
Veterans Day will offer many deals to serving and retired members of the community.
Veterans Day deals
Gov. Jim Justice on Amendment 2 on election night
Gov. Justice says voters “stomped” on Amendment 2

Latest News

Graham beats Central Wise
Graham cruises into regional semifinal
Graham beats Central Wise
Graham beats Central Wise
Shady Spring finishes state runner-ups, fall to Phillip Barbour in AA state championship
Shady Spring finishes state runner-ups, fall to Phillip Barbour in AA state championship
Shady Spring-Herbert Hoover Volleyball
Shady Spring coasts into state title match