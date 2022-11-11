Shady Spring finishes state runner-ups, fall to Phillip Barbour in AA state championship
Tigers lose to Colts in four sets
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 11:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Charleston, W.Va. (WVVA) - In a rematch of last year and the year prior’s AA state championship, the Shady Spring Tigers and Phillip Barbour Colts met in the 2022 AA WVSSAC volleyball championship. The Colts were looking for the back-to-back championship win while the Tigers look to avenge last year’s lost.
In four competitive sets(25-20, 25-18, 26-24, 25-22), the Colts defeat the Tigers and reclaim their championship title.
Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.