Planning ahead: Christmas events in the city of Bluefield

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - ‘Tis the season...to start planning for holiday adventures! The city of Bluefield has a number of events planned, which is fitting, since it is officially West Virginia’s Christmas city!

Holiday of Lights 5k race:

It’s set for Sat. Nov. 19 at 5 p.m. at Bluefield City Park. Registration starts at 3:30 p.m.

Christmas Tree Lighting with Santa:

It will happen on Mon. Nov. 21 at 6 p.m. near the Raleigh St. parking lot in downtown Bluefield, WV

Holiday of Lights Opening Night:

Holiday of Lights returns to Bluefield City Park. It is a drive through event, but there are several dates for walking tours, too. It opens on Thanksgiving night, Thurs. Nov. 24 at 6 p.m.

Christmas Parade:

it will be held Sat. Dec. 3 at 6 p.m. The route will begin at South St. at the Maples, and travel up Bland St. onto Federal St. At the light at Princeton Ave., it will turn right and end at the Animated Tree.

Events at The Granada Theater:

You can catch the movie Elf on Mon. Nov. 21 at 7 p.m. Go here for more movie showings.

There will also be a free jazz concert on Sun. Dec. 4 at 5 p.m. at The Granada.

A Christmas Story live performance:

Come out and enjoy “A Christmas Story” live show by the 315 Company with the whole family at The Granada Theater November 19 and 20. Showtimes are at 6:30pm Saturday, November 19 and 3pm Sunday, November 20. Purchase tickets for both shows here. For more information, go here.

More Christmas events:

For a full list of activities, go here.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.