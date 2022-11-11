Packing a shoebox with gifts: how you can give to a child this season

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - You can send gifts to a child this Christmas season by simply packing toys inside a shoebox. It’s all through Operation Christmas Child (OCC).

When is national collection week?

National collection week starts Nov. 14 and runs through Nov. 21. The goal for OCC in Southern W.Va. is to collect 17k boxes this year.

How can you get involved locally?

Lisa Gale Belcher is the area coordinator for Operation Christmas Child. If you’re interested in getting involved, you can call her at 304-809-2655. You can email her at lgbb46@gmail.com.

The Southeast W.Va. Team covers Mercer, Raleigh, Greenbrier, Fayette, Summers & Monroe Counties amd consists of 26 people who volunteer their time to make Operation Christmas Child known to churches, businesses, community groups, individuals & families.

What is Operation Christmas Child?

“Operation Christmas Child is a project of Samaritan’s Purse, an international Christian relief and evangelism organization headed by Franklin Graham. Samaritan’s Purse currently works in more than 100 countries to provide aid to victims of war, disease, disaster, poverty and famine,” according to Operation Christmas Child.

What can you pack in a shoebox?

“The Samaritan’s Purse project Operation Christmas Child collects shoebox gifts filled with fun toys, school supplies and hygiene items and delivers them to children in need around the world to demonstrate God’s love in a tangible way. For many of these children, the gift filled shoebox is the first gift they have ever received,” according to Operation Christmas Child.

Other Facts:

This year, Operation Christmas Child will collect its 200-millionth shoebox since 1993. After collecting 10.5 million shoeboxes globally in 2021, Operation Christmas Child hopes to collect enough shoeboxes to reach 11 million children in 2022, with 9.4 million of these boxes coming from the U.S.

