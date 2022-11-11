Heavy rainfall to continue tonight. Flooding remains a risk.

By Jeffrey Hoole
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 4:33 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Nicole’s remnants will continue to plague us throughout the evening tonight. The bulk of the severe threat is already over, though there still remains the possibility for a stronger thunderstorm to pop up. Tornado chances are minimal, but not zero. The heavier rain will be making its way into our area by about 7 PM.

Rain will continue through the evening.(WVVA WEATHER)
Make sure you have your umbrella!(WVVA WEATHER)

Temperatures will begin to come down tonight as a cold front pushes Nicole out of our area. We will be sitting in the upper 40s. Rain will end overnight but the clouds will continue into tomorrow.

Things will also be a little gusty at times as we see winds coming from the west at 10-15 miles per hour. Stronger gusts are possible(WVVA WEATHER)

As we wake up things will be a little dreary, and we will remain cloudy through most of the morning. Rain will move back into the area by the afternoon, and temperatures will only be topping off in the low 50s. There is the possibility that we could even see some snowflakes overnight.

Tomorrow will start off dry, but more rain moves in behind the cold front.(WVVA WEATHER)

Taking a look at the weekend and beyond, Sunday we will see another chance for flurries, especially in our upper elevations. Things will be really cold with a high of only 34 degrees. Things look dry for Monday with partly cloudy skies. It’s not until we get to Tuesday that we’ll start to see the chance for some winter weather. Stay tuned!

