Heavy rain and gusty winds are possible this Veterans Day

Rain is moving through the region this morning and that will continue throughout the rest of the day. The rain could be heavy at times which may lead to some localized flooding issues. There is also enough shear (rotation) that we cannot rule out a very weak/brief tornado this afternoon especially for the eastern portions of the region. Gusty winds are possible as well. We could see wind gusts upwards of 30-35 mph at times today which could lead to some sporadic power outages.

We’ll see some more rain tonight (especially before midnight), and windy conditions will continue. Winds will flip out of the northwest pulling in some cooler air. Lows tonight will dip down into the upper 40s and 50s.

A cold front will move through our area tomorrow bringing some occasional showers and gusty winds at times. Temperatures will hover in the 40s and low 50s throughout our Saturday.

Temperatures will drop into the 20s and 30s Saturday evening/night, and we could see a few upslope snow showers for our western facing slopes. Most won’t see any accumulation; however, the higher elevations in western Greenbrier and Pocahontas counties could see a dusting.

We’ll be cold on Sunday with high temperatures in the 30s and lows in the teens and 20s. Most should dry up with a mix of sun and clouds, but we could see a few lingering upslope snow showers for our western facing slopes.

Winter-like temperatures will continue into next week with highs in the 30s and 40s. We may see some wintry precipitation at times for the middle/end of the week, but there is still a lot of uncertainty regarding the strength and track of those systems. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

