Doctor suggests lifestyle changes to fight diabetes risk

By Robert Castillo
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 4:36 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
RICHLANDS, Va. (WVVA) - November is Diabetes Awareness Month. A doctor at Clinch Valley Health is urging those at risk to make lifestyle changes now. The CDC reports nearly 40% of Americans have pre-diabetes. More than one in ten people have the disease. There are minor things you can do to decrease your risk of developing Type 2 diabetes.

These include exercising and eating healthier. Dr. Jamal Sahyouni a diabetologist at Clinch Valley Health shares his advice.

“Take the steps when you can, if you’re able to. Not the elevator. Walking to the supermarket. When you go park your car all the way at the end. Simple steps like this, you would be surprised at how much it helps,” said Dr. Sahyouni.

Dr. Sahyouni works first hand with patients with diabetes and adds it’s never too late to begin getting into a habit of those changes.

Type 2 diabetes can cause high blood pressure, heart disease and even stroke.

