The City of Beckley asks for volunteers for Warming Center

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The City of Beckley will launch a Warming Center in Beckley for those who need shelter to stay warm and safe during cold weather events.

The Beckley Warming Center will be open in the Fellowship Hall of the Beckley Community United Methodist Church, located at 217 South Heber Street, Beckley, WV.

The Warming Center will be available between December 1, 2022 and March 31, 2023 when the temperature, including wind chill, is at or below 15 degrees Fahrenheit.

On the nights at or below 15 degrees, the Beckley Warming Center will open for guests at 8:00 p.m. and stay open overnight until 7:00 a.m. the following morning. If the temperature stays below the 15-degree mark, the Warming Center will open again at 8:00 p.m. the next evening.

If you are interested in volunteering, a training session is scheduled for 6:00 p.m., Thursday, November 17th in the Fellowship Hall of the Beckley Community United Methodist Church.

The collaborative is asking for volunteers to contact United Way Executive Director Trena Dacal at tdacal@unitedwayswv.org

The shifts are 7:30 p.m. to midnight, midnight to 4:00 a.m., and 4:00 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. on the designated nights that the Warming Center is open.

In addition to the Beckley Warming Center, the Raleigh County Community Action Emergency Housing Center is always open and located at 103 South Eisenhower Drive.

The Emergency Housing Center provides shelter, three hot meals and a snack per day, and emergency case management.

