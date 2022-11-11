Bluefield Area Transit is accepting food donations for “Stuff the Bus” campaign

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Bluefield Area Transit is taking non-perishable food donations as part of its “Stuff the Bus” initiative. Starting on Nov. 14 you can donate non-perishable food items on transit buses or at the transfer station on Bluefield Avenue. You can also get one free ride per day for a donation.

“We are always looking for better ways to improve not only our service but how to give back to the community. We thought this would be a good way to team up with the Union Mission and give back to the community,” said general manager, John Reeves.

You can donate food from Nov. 14 until Nov. 17. All of the food will be collected and given to the Bluefield Union Mission for distribution.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.