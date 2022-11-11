Bluefield Area Transit is accepting food donations for “Stuff the Bus” campaign

By Robert Castillo
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 4:47 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Bluefield Area Transit is taking non-perishable food donations as part of its “Stuff the Bus” initiative. Starting on Nov. 14 you can donate non-perishable food items on transit buses or at the transfer station on Bluefield Avenue. You can also get one free ride per day for a donation.

“We are always looking for better ways to improve not only our service but how to give back to the community. We thought this would be a good way to team up with the Union Mission and give back to the community,” said general manager, John Reeves.

You can donate food from Nov. 14 until Nov. 17. All of the food will be collected and given to the Bluefield Union Mission for distribution.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Michael “Cason” Kessinger
West Virginia cold case solved after 15 years, police say
Fire near New River Gorge National Park
Multiple crews battling wildfire near New River Gorge National Park
Rashad Thompson, Nov 9
Beckley man found guilty of first-degree murder
Deputies say the fire started in the back of the house, but they are not sure of the cause yet.
Child dies, mother hospitalized after house fire
Veterans Day will offer many deals to serving and retired members of the community.
Veterans Day deals

Latest News

Republicans picked up ten seats in the House of Delegates on Tuesday, leaving just one Democrat...
After W.Va. election, only one Southern W.Va. Democrat left in legislature
Dr. Jamal Sahyouni demonstrating with diabetes charts
Doctor suggests lifestyle changes to fight diabetes risk
City of Beckley
The City of Beckley asks for volunteers for Warming Center
West Virginia National Guard, Nov. 10
West Virginia National Guard deploys first aerial firefighting mission in the Mountain State to aid NPS crews