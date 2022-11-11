After W.Va. election, only one Southern W.Va. Democrat left in legislature

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Republicans picked up ten seats in the House of Delegates on Tuesday, leaving just one Democrat, Elliott Pritt, South of Charleston. Republicans also dominated the Senate races, winning 16 of the 17 races.

Redistricting after the 2020 Census put new names in the races for many of the newly created House districts. Despite the large number of newcomers to the race, the Republicans still managed to pick up even more seats. Among them was Eric Brooks in Raleigh County’s 45th Dist.

“What you saw on Election Day was just folks letting their voices be heard. We appreciate our family and look out for one another. And it was just a rejection of what the Democratic Party represents nowadays.”

Del. Mick Bates’ district was kept among largely the same boundary lines, a seat long held by the Democrat turned Republican in 2021. After his failed Senate bid, voters chose Republican Todd Kirby over Democrat Tony Martin.

“For Beckley to choose not just a Republican, but someone who didn’t shy away from conservative values and limited government. That says a lot.”

Kirby believed the national direction of the Democratic Party also played a role in solidifying Republican support -- pointing to President Biden’s coal comments in the days leading up to the election.

“That had to have an influence to some degree,” he said, “but that was already baked into the cake because they’ve been saying that for 14 years.”

South of Charleston, one Democrat was able to pull out a win. David “Elliott” Pritt slid by Republican Austin Haynes in Fayette County. While he realizes his power in being a Democrat may be limited with a Republican supermajority, he hopes his election is the start of a shift.

“Throughout human history, anytime one party or group takes total control, it’s a short amount of time before they turn inwards and devour themselves,” said the Fayetteville Middle History Teacher.

While voters may have solidified Republicans a super majority on Tuesday, it will be up to those elected to prove they have what it takes to keep it.

