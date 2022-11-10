Update @ Noon: Crews continue to battle the blaze at New River Gorge National Park

By Joshua Bolden and Ben Schwartz
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 2:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Crews continue to battle the blaze at the New River Gorge National Park this following the fire that started on Wednesday afternoon.

Our crews have confirmed that the fire started on private land.

As of Thursday afternoon our Ben Schwartz is reporting on WVVA @ Noon and online the fire has expanded to 200 acres.

Officials with the park provided this update on social media:

Several crews are assisting with containing the fire. The National Guard has provided a Blackhawk helicopter to help in fighting that fire.

This is the first time the WVNG has assisted in an effort like this at NRG.

Read more in our initial report here.

Ben Schwartz will have more on this both on WVVA.com as well as 5, 6 and our late evening newscasts.

