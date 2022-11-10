Update @ Noon: Crews continue to battle the blaze at New River Gorge National Park

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Crews continue to battle the blaze at the New River Gorge National Park this following the fire that started on Wednesday afternoon.

Our crews have confirmed that the fire started on private land.

As of Thursday afternoon our Ben Schwartz is reporting on WVVA @ Noon and online the fire has expanded to 200 acres.

Officials with the park provided this update on social media:

A fire started yesterday afternoon at Teays Landing in the New River Gorge, just north of the New River Gorge Bridge. The fire is currently estimated at 200 acres as of this morning after a sanctioned aerial drone survey. Significant fire activity occurred overnight with low humidity levels. Structures are currently threatened primarily in the Wild Rock area. Most efforts yesterday were focused on structure protection. No known structures were damaged or lost as of this morning. Today we have National Park Service fire crews from New River Gorge National Park and Preserve and Shenandoah National Park on the scene along with local fire departments doing structure protection. We also have a state fire crew in route from Pennsylvania. Todays weather is going to be favorable for fire spread, but rain and high humidities are forecasted for tonight and tomorrow. Continue following park social media for updates on the fire and any potential impacts to park operators. Currently all areas of the park remain open and accessible.

Several crews are assisting with containing the fire. The National Guard has provided a Blackhawk helicopter to help in fighting that fire.

This is the first time the WVNG has assisted in an effort like this at NRG.

