Town of Richlands holds welcome ceremony for new Chief of Police

A pretty good crowd was on hand to welcome the new top cop to the town of Richlands.

Ron Holt is the new Chief of Police in town and he brings about 14 years of experience to the job.

Chief Holt is no outsider, his experience in law enforcement is with both the town of Richlands and the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office.

Holt started as a patrol officer in 2008, later becoming the safety coordinator for Tazewell County Schools. His old boss approves of Holt’s new position.

“I was real excited to see him become the new Chief of Police for the Town of Richlands. As much effort and work that he put in to making sure our kids were safe in school, I know he’s going to do the same for the Town of Richlands.” - Brian Hieatt, Tazewell County Sheriff

Holt’s legacy as the school safety coordinator includes the addition of an app for school staff that improves contact time to 911 in emergencies. Holt also improved the school system’s active shooter training.

Town leaders look forward to a new chapter in policing in Richlands.

“It’s a huge deal for the town of Richlands. One of the things he wants to accomplish is to have our department accredited” - Laura Mollo - Richlands Town Council

“The town of Richlands is moving forward, especially in the police department.” - Rick Wood - Richlands Town Council

Chief Holt says accreditation for Richlands police is a priority. It means the department will be operating using the best policies and principles in the law enforcement community.

Chief Holt has received a very warm welcome and he says he will hit the ground running.

“I’ve been blessed. I’m truly humbled with the amount of support that I’ve gotten from the community, from folks that are in the local government. And just all walks of life. They’ve really been good to me.” - Ron Holt - Chief of Police, Town of Richlands

And chief Holt plans to be good to the town he’s charged with protecting and serving.

Chief Holt has been on the job for about six weeks.

He was sworn-in near the end of September, but his welcome reception was held today.

