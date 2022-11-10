Nicole will bring gusty winds and heavy rain to our region

Today, we look to stay dry, but we’ll notice an increase in cloud cover as Tropical Storm Nicole moves closer to our area. Winds will be gusty at times today as temperatures climb into the upper 50s and low-mid 60s.

The outer bands of Nicole will push into our region tonight. Rounds of rain will move through, and the rain could be heavy at times. We’ll stay windy and mild tonight with lows in the 50s for most.

Rain will continue to fall throughout our Veterans Day and the rain could be heavy at times. Localized flooding will be a concern tonight-Friday especially where the heaviest bands end up setting up. There is a very low chance that we could see a brief/weak tornado as there will be enough shear/rotation as Nicole moves by. We’ll stay windy as well on Friday as highs top off in the 60s and low 70s.

Some leftover showers are possible throughout Saturday and temperatures will take a big drop. Highs this weekend will be in the 30s and 40s and lows will be in the teens and 20s.

Looking ahead, there is a chance that we could see a wintry mix of precipitation for the middle/end of next week but there is still a lot of uncertainty regarding the track, strength, and timing of that storm. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

