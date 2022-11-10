Interview @ Noon: “Dinosaur Adventure” comes to Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center

Beckley, W.Va. (WVVA) - Step back into the prehistoric age at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center as ‘Dinosaur Adventure’ comes to Beckley, WV this weekend.

‘Carnivore Chris’ stopped by WVVA @ Noon with Joshua Bolden to tell you all about the fun and educational experience.

‘Carnivore Chris’ even brought by one of the newest roaring critters at the event. Crush the dinosaur.

The event kicks off on Saturday at 9 AM and runs until 8 PM.

It continues on Sunday from 9 AM until 7 PM.

Chris tells WVVA @ Noon the educational opportunities run the gambit for both children and adults.

Tickets start at $25.

Children under two years of age get in for free.

While giant dinosaurs are the “meat and bone” of the event, Dinosaur Adventure also features our newest baby dinosaurs which guests can interact with! Children’s Activities: As part of the Dinosaur Adventure, children of all ages will enjoy a variety of dino-mite activities. Experience the thrill of a realistic fossil search, race in Jurassic jeeps, bounce around in prehistoric themed obstacle courses, ride your favorite dinosaurs, and more! PLUS, the whole family will enjoy our live entertainment! This event runs November 12 & 13. Guests can expect the average adventure to last between two to three hours. Tickets are limited and sold on a per day, per hour basis. To guarantee admission, purchase your tickets online in advance.

More information can be found here.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.