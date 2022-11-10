Heavy downpours & gusty winds possible for Veterans Day; turning colder after that

The remnants of Nicole move in to wrap up the work week
VETS DAY FORECAST
VETS DAY FORECAST(WVVA WEATHER)
By Katherine Thompson
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 4:19 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SURFACE MAP
SURFACE MAP(WVVA WEATHER)

Tropical moisture will start to head into the region tonight as the remnants of Nicole push northwestward from Florida through this evening. We’ll see rain develop overnight, especially after 10-11 PM, and it will continue into our Friday.

WINDS OVERNIGHT
WINDS OVERNIGHT(WVVA WEATHER)

Gusty winds will be possible tonight and tomorrow as well, occasionally reaching the 30-40 MPH range, especially across the higher terrain. We’ll otherwise be mainly cloudy tonight and low temps will be mild, hovering in the 50s. Friday will be warmer than average as well despite the clouds and rain; high temps will top off in the 60s and low 70s.

FRIDAY FORECAST
FRIDAY FORECAST(WVVA WEATHER)

Flooding issues nor isolated power loss can be ruled out.

SEVERE WEATHER OUTLOOK
SEVERE WEATHER OUTLOOK(WVVA WEATHER)

A severe storm or two could pop up as well, though the threat for that will be better to our east.

SEVERE RISK
SEVERE RISK(WVVA WEATHER)

Friday night, winds will shift direction, and rain should wind down a bit through Saturday morning as NW wind flow brings in cooler and drier air. We’ll keep the clouds around Friday night-Saturday; lows Friday night will be in the 40s, only to make into the mid 40s-low 50s Saturday afternoon. We could see a few spotty rain/snow showers Saturday-afternoon evening as well due to upslope flow condensing moisture across our mountains for a bit.

Futurecast
Futurecast(WVVA WEATHER)

Sunday looks drier, but COLD, with highs only in the 30s and lows in the 20s and teens Sunday night.

TURNING COLDER
TURNING COLDER(WVVA WEATHER)

Next week will be wintery, with cooler than average temps and the chance of rain/snow and a little ice on some days...STAY TUNED!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

