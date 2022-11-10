Bluefield University’s president receives Distinguished Citizen Award

By Robert Castillo
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 5:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The American Legion Riley-Vest Post Number 9 of Bluefield, West Virginia handed out it’s annual Distinguished Citizen Award. This year the recipient is Bluefield University’s President, Dr. David Olive. He’s been with the university since 2007.

At the ceremony members of the post said Olive’s has played a key role in developing the school. This includes bringing the school to university status this year.

“This truly is a wonderful community where people are engaged and do sacrificial service day in and day out to make this the great community that it is. So I’m just one of many others represented here in this room,” said Olive.

Past recipients were also in attendance to congratulate Olive.

