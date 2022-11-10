Beckley man found guilty of first-degree murder

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A jury found a Beckley man, Rashad Thompson, guilty of first-degree murder and other charges after a trial that stretched more than a week.

In March of 2021, Thompson, 36, was charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, child abuse resulting in death, malicious wounding, and two domestic battery charges. He was accused of murdering seven-year-old Tre-Shaun Brown and trying to murder the boy’s mother, Felicia Brown.

The prosecution rested its case last week, and on Wednesday, Nov. 9, the defense called its last witness. Both sides were given the chance to speak to the jury directly via closing arguments, Thursday, Nov. 10.

The state asked for a guilty verdict on all charges.

“Over and over, every time he [Thompson] struck that baby boy, blood casting off this hammer up one side of the wall, across the ceiling, down the next side of the wall,” said Ben Hatfield, Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney. “Every blow he landed decisively ended Tre-Shaun Brown’s life.”

Meanwhile, the defense painted Felicia Brown as the culprit, saying once again that she was ruled out as a suspect too quickly.

“It’s a terrible thing that a mother could kill her own child,” Defense Attorney Stanley Selden said to the jury. “She had the frame of mind. She had the history. She had the alcohol, inebriation. She had frustration with the school board. All of this could add up...”

The jury deliberated for only two hours before they found Thompson guilty of first-degree murder. Thompson was also found guilty of the other five charges against him.

