80-year-old dies after friend runs her over with car

While backing out of the driveway, police said the driver unknowingly hit and backed over one...
While backing out of the driveway, police said the driver unknowingly hit and backed over one of her friends.(Pixabay)
By Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 11:21 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (Gray News) – An 80-year-old woman in Florida died when her friend accidentally ran her over in the driveway, investigators said.

According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, a woman dropped off two friends around lunchtime Wednesday.

While backing out of the driveway, police said the driver unknowingly hit and backed over one of her friends.

The 80-year-old woman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and died.

The driver is cooperating with investigators.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire near New River Gorge National Park
Multiple crews battling wildfire near New River Gorge National Park
Voting Booth
2022 General Elections Results - Fayette County
Best friends Kandace Florence and Jordan Marshall, both 28, were found dead in their Airbnb...
3 friends found dead in Airbnb while vacationing in Mexico
Democrats sweep McDowell County
Democrats sweep McDowell County election
FILE
Tazewell County unofficial election day votes counted, remaining numbers to come Monday

Latest News

A restaurant in Stuart, Florida, was flooded by storm surge from Hurricane Nicole on Wednesday.
RAW: Storm surge floods restaurant
A woman in Minnesota will become the new mayor of her town after receiving the most votes as a...
Grandmother wins mayoral race in Minnesota as write-in candidate
FILE - This combination image shows U.S. President Joe Biden in Washington, Nov. 6, 2021, and...
Biden to meet China’s Xi on Monday for Taiwan, Russia talks
FILE - Russian soldiers guard an area as a group of foreign journalists visit in Kherson,...
Russia withdrawing, Ukrainian official fears ‘city of death’
A woman in Minnesota will become the new mayor of her town after receiving the most votes as a...
Grandmother wins mayoral race in Minnesota as write-in candidate