Wyoming County voting results are in

Voting and final results in Wyoming County
By Jamie Leigh Reichert
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 1:31 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Voter results came in late on Tuesday November 8th and all the votes were tabulate.

Some of the close races through the night fell upon the 43rd and 35th districts.

Running on the Republican ticket for the 35th district for the house of delegates was Adam Vance and on the Democratic ticket was Dewey Houck. The winner of that race was Adam Vance pulling ahead by 72 percent.

Running on the Republican ticket for the 43rd district for the house of delegates was Christopher W. Toney and on the Democratic ticket was Joanna Vance. The winner of that race was Christopher W. Toney pulling ahead by 80 percent.

There are 13, 728 people registered to vote here in Wyoming County and only 4,345 voters showed up to cast their ballot on Tuesday, November 8th.

Wyoming County clerk Jewell Aguilar said this turnout has been bigger than previous elections.

All other tickets ran unopposed: County Commissioner Samuel “Doc” Muscari Sr (DEM), County Clerk Jewell (Spears) Aguilar (DEM), Prosecuting Attorney Greg Bishop (REP), and Circuit Clerk Tony Paynter (REP).

Two other hot topic conversation ballot votes were the first being the Gilland Park Levy for Oceana residents which was voted yes on by 92 percent of voters and the second being the Official Facilities Bond also known as the Board of Education Bond which was voted yes by 52 percent of voters.

In Wyoming County Amendment 1 was voted against by 69 percent, Amendment 2 voted against by 77 percent, Amendment 3 was voted against by 70 percent, and Amendment 4 was voted against by 67 percent.

