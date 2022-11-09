Woodrow Wilson High School wins regional cheer competition


By Annie Moore
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 9:56 AM EST
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Woodrow Wilson High School’s cheer team won the state’s regional AAA cheer competition in Charleston, W.Va.

The region covers schools across the Southern half of the state. Woodrow’s team is led by seniors Nasya Warner, Kaylee McClaugherty, Olivia Clay, and Ashlin Marcum.

According to Clay and Marcum, the team practices almost every day of the week and some Saturdays.

“It was a lot of hard work. We’ve been working for months to get our routine down pat. It takes a lot of hard work and supporting your teammates.”

Woodrow’s win means they will go on to the state championships in Huntington on December 10th.

George Washington High School placed second in the competition.

The team is led by coaches Mary Beth Garcia and Kennet Bradley.

