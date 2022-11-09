Veterans Day deals

Veterans Day will offer many deals to serving and retired members of the community.
By Jeffrey Hoole
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 5:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

Veterans Day is coming up this Friday November 11th.

A few restaurants in our area will be giving out free food to active duty or former military members.

Retailers may ask for a valid military ID. Some deals may also be restricted to dine in guests, or only at participating restaurants.

With that out of the way, let’s take a look at a few of the offerings in our area!

  • Dolly’s Diner, located on Oakvale road in Princeton, is offering veterans any free meal from the menu
  • McDonald’s and Wendy’s will be offering a free breakfast combo
  • Starbucks is offering a free 12 oz hot or iced coffee
  • Sheetz is offering a free half sub with your choice of turkey or ham, a regular sized fountain drink, and a free car wash
  • Cracker Barrel is giving veterans a slice of their double chocolate fudge coca-cola cake
  • Outback Steakhouse is giving out a free Bloomin’ Onion and fountain drink
  • Gabe’s is having a blowout sale all weekend. In addition, veterans and their families get a 10% discount all weekend
  • Applebee’s is giving veterans a free full sized entree from a special selection menu. The options include:
    • Classic bacon cheeseburger with fries
    • Chicken tender platter with coleslaw and fries
    • Fiesta lime chicken with spanish rice and pico de gallo
    • Oriental chicken salad
    • 6 oz USDA select top sirloin with broccoli and garlic mashed potatoes
    • Double crunch shrimp with coleslaw and fries
    • Three-cheese chicken penne
  • Bob Evans is also giving a free full sized entree from a selection menu. The options include:
    • Country biscuit breakfast with choice of hash browns, home fries, or grits
    • Brioche french toast
    • The mini breakfast sampler
    • Buttermilk hotcakes
    • Farmhouse garden salad with choice of soup: Chicken-n-noodles, Hearty beef vegetable, or Cheddar baked potato. Served with either rolls or banana nut bread
    • Country-fried steak with gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans, and either rolls or banana nut bread
    • Mushroom & onion chopped steak with broccoli and mashed potatoes

And the savings don’t end on Friday, Golden Corral will be holding military appreciation day on the following Monday the 14th, giving a free thank you meal to all active duty military and veterans.

