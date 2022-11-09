Tazewell County voter turnout expected to be down from comparable year

Bluefield Va. Town Hall voting location
Bluefield Va. Town Hall voting location(WVVA News)
By Robert Castillo
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 4:17 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) - Election officials in Tazewell County say this year’s voter turnout is expected to be down compared to 2018′s November election. General Registrar, Brian Earls says the two years are similar in terms of what was on the ballot. Tazewell County’s exact numbers for voter turnout aren’t certified just yet but so far the county has received 11,520 votes. In 2018 there were 12,528 votes cast. Earls says some votes are still left to count from mail-in ballots but still expects turnout to be down.

“Going into this election I was expecting turnout to be down a little bit because if you weren’t a citizen of one of our towns who was electing mayor or the council. There’s only one office on the ballot which was our 9th District House of Representatives. So I thought not having much to vote on would keep some people away,” said Earls.

Tazewell County’s exact numbers are set to be certified for certain on Nov. 14.

