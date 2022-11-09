Tazewell County unofficial election day votes counted, remaining numbers to come Monday

By Ben Schwartz
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 12:26 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) - In Tazewell County, local municipal races were the main ones to watch Tuesday, as no county seats were up for election.

In the Bluefield, Va. race for Town Council, unofficial results as of Tuesday night showed Anglis Trigg Jr. with 1,019 votes, Cathy C. Payne with 912 and Roy Lee Riffe with 974.

In Cedar Bluff, Va.’s race for Town Council, Joe Blair McGlothlin saw 137 votes, with 115 for Terry L. Stevenson and 118 for Kenneth M. Shepard.

In the Town of Pocahontas, Va., incumbent Mayor Benjamin Gibson saw 79 votes compared to challenger J. Danny Williams’ 65 votes. In the town’s race for Town Council, J. Suzanne Brinegar saw 96 votes, along with 91 for Karen LaFon, 72 for Michael Gibson, 85 for Ted Michael Sluss, 63 for M. K. “Missy” Gibson and 65 for Don E. Cates II.

In the Town of Tazewell, Incumbent Mayor Michael Hoops saw 948 votes compared to 201 write-ins. For the town’s Council race, Jonathan E. Hankins led the way with 924 votes, along with 691 for Emily Combs Davis, 675 for Zach T. Cline, 375 for Justin A. Takach and 232 for Zach T. Hash.

In Richlands, Va., the town’s incumbent Mayor Rod D. Curry saw 1,145 votes compared to 82 write-ins. The town’s council saw two separate races as well -- one for a regular term and one for an unexpired term, delivering a special election for Tuesday.

For the non-special election, Jannis R. “Jan” White led the way as of Tuesday night with 768 votes. Laura A. Mollo followed with 761, with Rick L. Wood right behind with 723. The race also saw 556 write-in votes.

For Richlands’ special election, Jordan C. Bales led the way Tuesday night with 823 votes, followed by 700 for Gary W. Jackson, 494 for Karen S. Deel, 469 for Dana Altizer Moats, along with 79 write-ins.

Election workers at the county’s Office of Voter Registration said beginning on Monday, they will begin counting provisional ballots, along with some mail-in ballots that were not received by election day. According to the office, as long as mail-in votes were postmarked for Tuesday, and are received by noon on Monday, they will be counted.

Election results are unofficial as of Tuesday.

