Sheriff wins Raleigh County Clerk’s Race

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Raleigh County Sheriff Scott Van Meter, halfway into his second term, won the Raleigh County Clerk’s race on Tuesday night after running unopposed.

His win will result in a staff shake-up at the sheriff’s department. Van Meter previously told WVVA News he wanted to transition into the new role for personal reasons.

In January, Van Meter will be sworn in to fill the seat of retiring Raleigh County Clerk, Danny Moore, another former sheriff. Moore is retiring after decades in public service both at the sheriff’s department and Beckley City Police Dept.

Once Van Meter becomes clerk, it will be up to the Raleigh County Commission to appoint a new sheriff in January.

Throughout his term at the sheriff’s department, Van Meter is credited with creating a new unit to address internet crimes against children, a new Glen Daniel detachment, and beefing up interagency cooperation and participation in the drug task force.

Colleagues also credit Van Meter with the purchase of all new equipment, a new crime scene team, and extra patrols to help underserved areas.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.