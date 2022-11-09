Republicans Kula and Reed snag wins in Summers County races

SUMMERS COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Republican Ted Kula was able to hold off Democratic challenger Joseph Blankenship for a spot on the Summers County Commission on Tuesday night. Kula gathered 2,220 votes as opposed to Blankenship’s 1,317 votes.

Republican Lynn Reed defeated Democrat Jackie Farley for the county clerk position. Reed tallied 2,342 votes, Farley pulled in 1,171.

Another notable race happening in the county was the race for circuit clerk. Democrat Stacy Ford ran unopposed and will take the spot. with 2,593 votes.

