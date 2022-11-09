Red wave hits Greenbrier County

Red Wave
Red Wave(WVVA)
By Gailyn Markham
Published: Nov. 9, 2022
GREENBRIER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A red wave hit Greenbrier County Tuesday night, with every seat, both at the state and local level, being taken by a Republican candidate.

The big ticket race Tuesday night was the 10th Senatorial District between incumbent and Senate Minority Leader Stephen Baldwin and Republican challenger Vince Deeds. Deeds secured victory in all five of the district’s counties, ending with 18,887 votes for the district and 5,894 for Greenbrier County. Baldwin ended the night with 12,010 votes for the district and 4,854. Aaron Ransom, the race’s Independent candidate, finished with 1,079 votes for the district, and 484 votes for Greenbrier County.

Moving to the House of Delegates races, in the 46th District, incumbent Mike Honaker defeated Democrat candidate Paul Detch, 3,227 to 1,663. In the 47th, a newly formed district for the county, incumbent Todd Longanacre took the seat against Heather Hill. Longanacre had 3,698 votes, while Hill had 2,086. Lastly, in the 48th District, Caleb Hanna took the win over Eric Henson Sebert, 220 to 93.

At the local level, Jamie Baker became the first Republican to serve as a Circuit Clerk in Greenbrier County since the early 1900s. Baker ended the night with 6,642 votes, and her opponent, Louvonne Legg Arbuckle, ended with 4,496. Blaine Phillips took the County Commissioner spot over Democrat Detta King Hunter in a landslide victory of 7,455 to 3,506. For County Clerk, Robin Yates Loudermilk secured a victory over Kayla M. McCoy, 7,950 to 3,506.

