Red tidal wave sweeps Raleigh County races

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Republicans swept the races in Raleigh County on Tuesday night, taking every seat up for election.

The party had victories in all five of the newly created House of Delegate seats. Delegate Brandon Steele and Jordan Maynor were running unopposed for two of the seats. Delegate Christopher Toney defended his 43rd District seat over a challenge by Democratic nominee, Joanna Vance (3,046- 658). Newcomer and Republican nominee, Todd Kirby, beat out his Democratic challenger, Tony Martin, in the 44th Dist (2,438-1,980). Another new candidate, Republican Eric Brooks, defeated Democratic nominee, Christian Martine, in the 45th Dist. (1,935-954)

Another big upset on Tuesday night was in the Raleigh County Circuit Clerk’s race, where the long-time holder of that seat, Paul Flanagan, lost to Bob McComas (12,124 - 6,435).

After a fierce primary challenge from Del. Mick Bates, Senator Rollan Roberts was also able to secure a win in the General Election against Libertarian candidate Kari Woodsen.

Voters in Raleigh County also voted down all four amendments to the state’s constitution.

