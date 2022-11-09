Rain and wind move in by Thursday night and into Veterans Day

EVENING PLANNER (WVVA WEATHER)

Tropical Storm Nicole, which could eventually become Hurricane Nicole as moves toward the Florida coastline tonight, will be eventually impacting our area into late week. Though the storm will weaken into an area of low pressure by the time it gets here, Thursday night-Friday look windy and wet.

NICOLE TRACK (WVVA WEATHER)

Tonight, out ahead of this incoming system, we’ll just see breezy conditions at times, but otherwise we look seasonable and mainly clear for one more evening. Low temps will fall into the upper 30s-mid 40s for most.

THURSDAY FORECAST (WVVA WEATHER)

Tomorrow will bring increasing clouds throughout the day as tropical moisture begins to move in. Though most of the day looks dry and seasonable, with highs in the upper 50s-low 60s, by Thursday night, we’ll see developing rain.

WIND GUSTS (WVVA WEATHER)

Late Thursday and through the day on Veterans Day, rounds of rain, along with gusty winds occasionally over 30 MPH will be possible. Localized flooding issues could arise, as roughly 1-3″ or rain so is expected through early Saturday morning.

Excessive Rainfall Outlook (WVVA WEATHER)

Gusty winds could also cause sporadic power loss due to the wet soil. Low temps Thursday night will hold in the 50s, and with warm southerly air flow, highs on Friday will be in the 60s.

MODEL RAIN DATA (WVVA WEATHER)

A cold front moving into our area from the west will help to push Nicole’s remnants offshore, but MUCH COLDER AIR will move in behind this system for the weekend.

FREEZE RISK (WVVA WEATHER)

Highs will be in the 30s and 40s Sat-Sun, while lows will fall into the 20s and 30s. Next week looks TO STAY chilly!

