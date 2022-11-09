October’s Teacher Feature winner: Angela Taylor

LINDSIDE W.Va. (WVVA) - Not your average classroom, not your average teacher.

Angela Taylor wants her students to feel at ease in her class as she prepares them for life beyond high school.

“I think that for seniors especially, flexible seating allows them to make a transition from high school into the work place where we don’t always sit in desks.” said Taylor, a math teacher at James Monroe High School.

“She makes you feel really comfortable in class. She makes you motivated to actually learn. Compared to all the other classes I’ve had, the atmosphere in this class is really cozy.” said Taylor’s students Emily, Harrison, and Chase .

The room boasts futons, cafe tables, and a myriad of inspirational quotes.

Seats are first come first serve and Taylor hasn’t had a late student all year.

“I love this environment. It seems like the kids are always here on time to get the best seats. That kind of thing. When you come in here and do observations and watch her class they’re working on real world math.” said Angela Mann, JMHS Principal.

And on that real world math-

“So for the first nine weeks we went over how to fill out a paycheck, how to fill out a W-2, even how to address an envelope and taxes.” said Taylor.

“We love her. Yep we love her a lot. Love Ms. Taylor.” chimed a group of students, on a green velvet couch in the classroom.

Taylor’s students are getting ready for the real world in the most comfortable way.

And that’s why Angela Taylor is WVVA’s October Teacher Feature.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.