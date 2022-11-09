Nicole’s remnants will impact our region late week

Mainly sunny skies and breezy conditions are expected today with highs in the upper 50s and low-mid 60s. (WVVA WEATHER)

A RED FLAG WARNING has been issued for McDowell, Wyoming, Raleigh, Fayette, and Pocahontas counties today. BURNING IS STRONGLY DISCOURAGED! (WVVA WEATHER)

Today will bring plenty of sunshine, and windy conditions at times, with gusts occasionally over 20-30 MPH. When you combine the wind with these dry conditions, there is an increased risk for wildfires. BURNING IS NOT RECOMMENDED. A RED FLAG/FIRE WEATHER WARNING will go into effect today at 10 am for POCAHONTAS, RALEIGH, FAYETTE, WYOMING, AND MCDOWELL COUNTIES. Highs this afternoon will be seasonable, in the mid 50s to low 60s.

Clouds will begin to increase tonight, and we'll stay breezy with temperatures in the 40s. (WVVA WEATHER)

More clouds will start to build in overnight as Tropical Storm Nicole moves closer to our area. We’ll remain breezy overnight with low temperatures in the 30s and 40s.

We'll be windy on Thursday with gusts upwards of 30-35 mph at times. (WVVA WEATHER)

The remnants of Nicole will then bring changes to our weather pattern into late week. We’ll see increasing clouds on Thursday but look to stay dry during the day. Highs will top off around the 60-degree mark and winds will increase throughout the day.

Most of the region is under a Slight (2/4) Risk for excessive rainfall on Friday. (WVVA WEATHER)

Rain will begin to develop by Thursday evening, and Thursday night-Friday looks to be a soaker as rounds of rain will move through our region. A widespread 1-3″ of rain is expected for our area; however, locally higher amounts are possible. ISOLATED FLOODING ISSUES AND SPORADIC POWER LOSS due to gusty winds and the wet soil can’t be ruled out as we wrap up the work week.

A major cool down is on the way behind a cold front that will move through on Saturday. (WVVA WEATHER)

A cold front merging with this exiting tropical system will bring much cooler air into our area by this weekend, though we look to gradually dry back out. By Saturday & Sunday, high temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s, and low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

