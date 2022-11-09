Nicole’s remnants will impact our region late week
Gusty winds and localized flooding are possible as Nicole nears our area
Today will bring plenty of sunshine, and windy conditions at times, with gusts occasionally over 20-30 MPH. When you combine the wind with these dry conditions, there is an increased risk for wildfires. BURNING IS NOT RECOMMENDED. A RED FLAG/FIRE WEATHER WARNING will go into effect today at 10 am for POCAHONTAS, RALEIGH, FAYETTE, WYOMING, AND MCDOWELL COUNTIES. Highs this afternoon will be seasonable, in the mid 50s to low 60s.
More clouds will start to build in overnight as Tropical Storm Nicole moves closer to our area. We’ll remain breezy overnight with low temperatures in the 30s and 40s.
The remnants of Nicole will then bring changes to our weather pattern into late week. We’ll see increasing clouds on Thursday but look to stay dry during the day. Highs will top off around the 60-degree mark and winds will increase throughout the day.
Rain will begin to develop by Thursday evening, and Thursday night-Friday looks to be a soaker as rounds of rain will move through our region. A widespread 1-3″ of rain is expected for our area; however, locally higher amounts are possible. ISOLATED FLOODING ISSUES AND SPORADIC POWER LOSS due to gusty winds and the wet soil can’t be ruled out as we wrap up the work week.
A cold front merging with this exiting tropical system will bring much cooler air into our area by this weekend, though we look to gradually dry back out. By Saturday & Sunday, high temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s, and low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.
