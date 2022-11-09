Firefighters warn against outdoor burning on windy days

By Robert Castillo
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Low humidity combined with windy conditions can lead to a high risk for fire dangers. Firefighters are advising people not to burn on windy days even when it is permitted. If you do need to burn during the allowed hours you should have a rake and a water hose nearby in case the flames get out of control.

“On days like today I ask people to try and refrain from burning if at all possible if at all possible. When they do burn they need to do it in small piles. Don’t burn any large brush piles and they need to be mindful of what they’re burning,” said Captain Shannon Akers with the Bluefield, West Virginia Fire Department.

Outdoor burning in West Virginia is prohibited between 7 am and 5 pm this time of year.

