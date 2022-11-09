Election 2022 in the Two Virginias

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

RALEIGH COUNTY -- UPDATE: 9:40 P.M. TUES. NOV. 8

Raleigh County had 3,200 early voters and 545 by absentee ballot. That’s roughly twice the amount they had for the primary, according to Raleigh County Clerk Danny Moore. Races to watch closely Tues. night are the five new Raleigh County delegate districts that were created as a result of redistricting. Only one of those candidates is unchallenged in this year’s general election and that is Republican Delegate Brandon Steele.

Tuesday’s election will also likely set in motion a staff shakeup at the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Dept. Current Sheriff Scott Van Meter is likely to win the Raleigh County clerk’s race barring any write in candidate surprise. That will leave it up to the Raleigh County Commission to appoint Van Meter’s replacement.

MERCER COUNTY -- UPDATE: 9:40 P.M. TUES. NOV. 8

In Mercer County there were 36,378 registered voters across 45 precincts. A total of 14,611 are registered as Republicans and 10,668 are registered as Democrats. Mercer County also had 3,775 early votes with an esimated 470 absentee ballots.

SUMMERS COUNTY -- UPDATE: 9:40 P.M. TUES. NOV. 8

Summers County had a total of 8,062 registered voters with 3,139 registered as Democrats, 2,613 registered as Republicans, and 2,310 registered as Independents. There were 1,319 early voters and an estimated 190 absentee ballots.

MCDOWELL COUNTY -- UPDATE: 9:40 P.M. TUES. NOV. 8

McDowell County had 11,737 registered voters with 5,813 registered as Democrats and 2,444 registered as Republicans.

TAZEWELL COUNTY -- UPDATE: 9:40 P.M. TUES. NOV. 8

Tazewell County had 28,072 registered voters as of Monday and 20 polling locations. The county had 2,708 in-person early voters and 628 mail early voters. As of 5 p.m. Tues., there were 6,981 in-person Election Day voters.

FAYETTE COUNTY -- UPDATE: 9:40 P.M. TUES. NOV. 8

Fayette County had 25,264 registered voters with 8,410 registered as Republicans and 10,111 registered as Democrats. The Fayette County Clerk said that there were 3,000 early voters.

WYOMING COUNTY -- UPDATE: 9:40 P.M. TUES. NOV. 8

Wyoming County has 15,528 registered voters. There are 4,819 registered as Republicans, 5,330 registered as Democrats, and 5,379 registered as either Independents, no party, or all other. Only 9% of those registered came out for early voting.

GREENBRIER COUNTY -- UPDATE: 9:40 P.M. TUES. NOV. 8

Greenbrier County had 28 poling locations and a total of 22,140 registered voters. A total of 6,977 are registered as Democrat, 9,153 are registered as Republican, and 815 are registered as Independent.

MONROE COUNTY -- UPDATE: 9:40 P.M. TUES. NOV. 8

Monroe County had 9,002 registered voters across 11 precincts. As of Tuesday night 4,442 people voted, which is a voter turnout of 49.34%.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.