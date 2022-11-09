Democrats sweep McDowell County election

WELCH, W.Va. (WVVA) - The votes have been counted, and it appears to be a Democrat win in McDowell County, as the Democrats take the McDowell County Circuit Clerk, the McDowell County Commissioner, and the McDowell County Clerk positions.

Donald L Hicks and Francine Spencer were both running unopposed for the McDowell County Clerk and Circuit Clerk respectively, but it was a tight race for the McDowell County Commissioner position. It was not until late in the evening when it was determined that Michael D. Brooks beat Martin B. West in the Commissioner race with 50.35% of the votes against West’s 49.23%.

Voter turnout was relatively low this race with only 3,459 of McDowell’s 11,737 registered voters voting this election - only 29.47%.

