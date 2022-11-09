County ticket in Monroe favors Republican candidates

GREENBRIER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - According to the Office of the Circuit Clerk in Monroe County, voters favored the Republican candidates at the county level of this election.

Republican Daniel Ticket won the Circuit Clerk race with 2,485 votes against his opponent Democrat Leta Guillette-Comer, who had 1,825. In the County Commission race, Republican Kevin Galford came out victorious with 2,937 votes, with Democrat candidate Kevin Glover trailing behind with 1,362 votes. Finally, for the County Clerk seat, Republican Jeremy Meadows ran unopposed. He received 3,757 votes.

