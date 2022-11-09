Closing arguments in the trial of a Beckley man accused of murdering child with hammer to begin Thursday morning

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Closing arguments will be presented first thing Thursday morning in the trial of Rashad Thompson.

The Beckley man is accused of killing seven-year-old Tre-Shaun Brown with a hammer and attempting to murder the child’s mother, Felicia Brown. This happened in March of 2021.

Thompson is facing four other charges, including child abuse by a parent, guardian or custodian resulting in death; malicious wounding and two counts of domestic battery.

Thursday will mark the eighth day of the trial, and soon jurors will decide whether or not Thompson is guilty by looking at witness testimony and evidence. Thompson’s defense has stated the boy’s mother was ruled out too quickly as a possible suspect in her own son’s murder.

