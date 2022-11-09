“Christmas City” preparations begin in Bluefield

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Christmas preparations have begun for “Christmas City,” West Virginia. Town leaders met Wednesday to discuss Bluefield’s annual Christmas celebration. This year’s celebration will include ice skating, a Ferris wheel, the return of the Holiday of Lights, Santa meet-and-greets, and more. The parade will also be making a return downtown this year, discontinuing its neighborhood journey from last year.

A new addition for the Christmas celebrations is Visit Mercer County’s “Candy Cane Trail,” a way to tour some of the things the city has to offer – while earning some “sweet” prizes like gift cards and gift baskets.

“And it encourages visitors and locals to go to different places in the community... shops, restaurants, the Holiday of Lights, shows at the Granada, shows at the Chuck Mathena Center, and you can check in at those places because it is run by GPS, and every third check-in, you’ll be entered to win a variety of prizes by the Mercer County [Convention and Visitors Bureau]...” says Jamie Null, Executive Director of the Mercer County CVB.

City officials hope that Christmas City will bring out both locals and out-of-town visitors.

“...The goal is... when folks come down to visit... they can have a nice dinner whether they’re going to the Vault or the Rail Yard or the Blue Spoon or wherever they want to go have something to eat - or they’re shopping - they have a nice kind of view in evenings to walk around and they’ll visit Santa, go to Chicory Square and see the lights, but you can walk around the downtown, and it just gives you a nice kind of Hallmark Christmas-y feel...” says Bluefield City Manager, Cecil Marson.

Marson also said that he hopes visiting Bluefield for Christmas will become a family tradition for years to come.

