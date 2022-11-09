Archer holds off Disibbio to remain on Mercer County Commission

FILE - "I Voted" stickers are displayed
FILE - "I Voted" stickers are displayed(AP Photo/Thomas Peipert, File)
By Robert Castillo
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 11:37 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Republican incumbent Bill Archer held off challenger Democrat Jeff Disibbio for a spot on the Mercer County Commission on Tuesday night. Disibbio gathered almost 30% of voters, totaling 4,131 votes as opposed to Archer’s 70% and 9,803 votes.

With 36,378 registered voters in Mercer County across 45 precincts. Of that number 14,216 cast a ballot. Putting the voter turnout for the county at just over 39%.

