Archer holds off Disibbio to remain on Mercer County Commission

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Republican incumbent Bill Archer held off challenger Democrat Jeff Disibbio for a spot on the Mercer County Commission on Tuesday night. Disibbio gathered almost 30% of voters, totaling 4,131 votes as opposed to Archer’s 70% and 9,803 votes.

With 36,378 registered voters in Mercer County across 45 precincts. Of that number 14,216 cast a ballot. Putting the voter turnout for the county at just over 39%.

