We’ll be dry & windy on Wednesday; rain moves in late week

We’ll be sunny into midweek, before tropical moisture moves in
By Katherine Thompson
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 4:24 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
OVERNIGHT
High pressure will be in control of our weather pattern tonight and into tomorrow, keeping us dry and seasonable. Overnight, temps will be cool and skies should remain clear. Lows should hit the 30s and 40s by early Wednesday AM.

WEDNESDAY FORECAST
Wednesday will bring plenty of sunshine, and windy conditions at times, with gusts occasionally over 20-30 MPH. With that being said, because of the low humidity, and windy weather, BURNING IS NOT RECOMMENDED. A RED FLAG/FIRE WEATHER WARNING will go into effect Wednesday for POCAHONTAS, RALEIGH, FAYETTE, WYOMING, AND MCDOWELL COUNTIES. Highs on Wednesday will be seasonable, in the mid 50s to low 60s for most. Wednesday night will be clear and lows should hit the 30s and 40s again.

Fire Weather

FIRE WX WARNING
The remnants of TS NICOLE will then bring changes to our weather pattern into late week. We’ll see increasing clouds Thursday, with highs around the 60-degree mark and increasing winds throughout the day.

Rain will begin to develop by Thursday evening, and Thursday night-Friday we look WET with rounds of rain which could add up to 1-3″ for our area. ISOLATED FLOODING ISSUES AND SPORADIC POWER LOSS due to gusty winds and the wet soil can’t be ruled out as we wrap up the work week.

Chance of rain
A cold front merging with this exiting tropical system will bring COLDER AIR into our area by this weekend, though we look to gradually dry back out.

NICOLE RAINFALL FORECAST
By Sat & Sun, high temps will be in the 30s and 40s, and low temps will be in the 20s and teens!

TEMPS DROP THIS WEEKEND
STAY TUNED!

