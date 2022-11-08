Three officers injured, suspect at-large after shots fired call leads to chase in Salem

Credit: Salem Police
Credit: Salem Police(Salem Police)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 5:02 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Griffin Newman, 25 of Salem, is wanted on multiple charges after a “shots fired event” late Monday night in the 200 block of East Main Street.

Salem Police say they were alerted around 10:12 p.m. to a 911 call reporting shots fired in a parking lot behind a Main Street business. Additional information revealed the suspect fled on a motorcycle.

The suspect was located just minutes after receiving the call, but the motorcyclist would not stop for police. A chase commenced going out of the city on West Main Street and the man avoided being caught.

Newman was last seen driving north on Wildwood Road and is wanted on charges that include Shooting within the City limits, Reckless Handling of a Firearm, Eluding Police and Reckless Driving.

During the chase, two police cruisers crashed at West Main Street and Wildwood Road, leading three officers to sustain injuries and be taken to the hospital. They have since been treated and released.

Contact 540-375-3083 with information.

