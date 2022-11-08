Teddy Tolliver sentenced to a minimum of 11 years

PINEVILLE, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Wyoming County man accused of sexually abusing underage girls over a timespan of a decade learns his fate in the courtroom today, November 7th.

Teddy Tolliver pleaded guilty in September to 11 counts of sexual abuse in the first degree.

According to a complaint Tolliver’s earliest victim stated he sexually abused her in 1965.

Complaints state that Tolliver was sexually abusing young women from the ages of 11 to 15 and today his fate was determined.

Tolliver’s family, friends, and neighbors showed up to support him on Monday claiming his past doesn’t define who he is today: a father, friend, and a man who has found God.

His family said that he understands what he did was wrong, but it was a long time ago.

They asked the judge to have mercy and give Tolliver house arrest.

During the courtroom proceedings the judge made his sentencing making the following statements.

I have some young ladies in here that were victimized when they were children and that is a very difficult balance that we are looking at here. Do you understand that?

Yes Sir.

These are young ladies that know only they did nothing wrong as small children but they were taken advantage of and their innocence was taken from them based on your actions. Do you understand that?

Yes, your honor.

So I have to balance between these wonderful individuals sitting here in this courtroom that are your support system and I have to balance between the victims that were traumatized for the rest of their lives.

Today the Judge sentenced Tolliver to one to five years in Prison, per count. Those sentences will run consecutively. That comes out to 11 to 55 years in total.

“I don’t know that I wanted a particular outcome. I just wanted the victims to feel some sort of justice for what they had to go through when they were children,” said Derek Laxton, Assistant Prosecutor, Wyoming County.

According to a criminal complaint, seven women have come forward accusing Tolliver of sexual assault, but with the trial being over the state police hope these women find closure.

“It’s not about me. It’s about what brings closure and peace to the victims. However, it sends a message that regardless of how long the investigation took and how long he committed these acts against these young ladies, that sooner or later we will get justice for them. Hopefully, now that he is going off to prison, he won’t have any more victims. They will be able to close this chapter in their lives and start the healing process,” said Sargent Andre Palmateer, Sgt Detachment Commander, Jesse Detachment.

Tolliver will be held at Southern Regional Jail until he is placed permanently in prison.

