Sunny skies are in store for our Election Day

High pressure is in control and will keep us sunny through Wednesday
By Collin Rogers
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 7:47 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mainly sunny skies are expected today with high temperatures in the 60s for most.
Gorgeous weather is expected for Election Day as high pressure remains in control. We’ll see mainly sunny skies throughout the day with high temperatures climbing into the 60s.

Mainly clear skies are expected tonight as temperatures dip down into the 30s.
Mainly clear conditions are expected tonight, and temperatures will be cooler than they have been. Lows will drop down into the 30s for most.

High pressure will keep us dry and sunny once again on Wednesday.
We’ll hold on to mainly sunny skies tomorrow but some more cloud cover will build into the region on Thursday. Temperatures will top off in the upper 50s and low-mid 60s.

A widespread 1-3" of rain is expected on Thursday night-Friday but locally higher amounts are...
We are under a Slight (2/4) Risk for excessive rainfall on Friday. Localized flooding issues...
The remnants of Subtropical Storm Nicole will push into our region by Thursday night. High winds don’t look to be a major concern, but breezy conditions can be expected on Thursday night and into Friday. Flooding will be the bigger concern as a widespread 1-3″ of rain is expected to fall on Thursday night-Friday. Locally higher amounts are possible wherever the heaviest bands end up developing. Creeks, streams, and low-lying areas have the highest chance at experiencing any flooding issues.

We'll see below average temperatures make their way into the region over the next 6-10 days.
We should start to dry up on Saturday, but a big cool down is on the way. Highs this weekend will be in the 30s and 40s and lows will dip down into the teens and 20s. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

