Voters share their reasons for heading to the polls

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Voters in West Virginia and Virginia will hit the poles Tuesday morning. In the Commonwealth, voting is set from 6 am to 7 pm. In the Mountain State it’s 6:30 am to 7:30 pm. People planning to participate share their reasons for casting a ballot this year.

“I feel like the country is going the wrong way. I felt like we needed a real change. We need to get republicans back in office. I don’t like the gas prices,” said Wayne Arvai.

“If we’re disgruntled, I’m talking about what’s going on with the people who are making decisions. We have the opportunity to change those decisions by casting our votes. That’s why I voted,” said Zanetta Stallworth.

“Well you’ve got to voice your opinion on what you want. I spent 20 years in the military. I’m gonna make sure the right people are in there to protect the boys that are still there,” said Charles Rushbrook.

Aside from voting themselves, some have taken it a step further and say they encourage others to do the same.

“Yes I have been talking to people about it. I’ve even been talking to people in other states about it. Telling them they need to vote,” said Arvai.

“Well if you didn’t vote then you said that you were okay with what’s going on today. So my issue with everybody is let’s stop talking about it and let’s go vote about it. Head to the polls,” said Stallworth.

“The best thing you just gotta say, if you don’t voice your opinion you don’t have anything to say about those which get in office. If you don’t choose to vote, don’t sit and complain,” said Rushbrook.

There’s a prime example of how a single voter can turn the tide of an election. This summer in the mayor’s race in the city of Mullens, the winner Mayor Alan Mills won by one vote.

