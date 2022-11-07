Toby Harris, head coach of Greenbrier West Cavaliers, honored as a “distinguished West Virginian”

Ranielle, W.Va. (WVVA) - On Friday, Toby Harris, head coach of Greenbrier West Cavaliers football, was honored as a “distinguished West Virginian” by governor Jim Justice.

It was a surprise to Harris when he found out, as the award is the highest honor the governor can give out to a resident of West Virginia.

Harris has an historic legacy in sports, coaching the Cavaliers from 1968-1977, and then returning four years ago. He spent time as a wrestling coach and teacher at the school, as well as the head coach of Oak Hill football.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.