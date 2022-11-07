Toby Harris, head coach of Greenbrier West Cavaliers, honored as a “distinguished West Virginian”

Award is highest honor given by the governor
Greenbrier West head coach Toby Harris honored as "distinguished West Virginian"
By Jon Surratt
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 1:39 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Ranielle, W.Va. (WVVA) - On Friday, Toby Harris, head coach of Greenbrier West Cavaliers football, was honored as a “distinguished West Virginian” by governor Jim Justice.

It was a surprise to Harris when he found out, as the award is the highest honor the governor can give out to a resident of West Virginia.

Harris has an historic legacy in sports, coaching the Cavaliers from 1968-1977, and then returning four years ago. He spent time as a wrestling coach and teacher at the school, as well as the head coach of Oak Hill football.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yolanda Elliott
Bluefield transit driver terminated after DUI charge
Grand Opening of new photography studio in Richlands
Grand Opening of new photography studio in Richlands
The business will occupy the old Komatsu building in Bluefield, Va
New business set to move into former Komatsu building in Bluefield, Va
Class AAA Region Three Volleyball Playoffs: Beckley wins region title
Class AAA Region Three Volleyball Playoffs: Beckley wins region title
The Sanders House Holiday Bazaar wraps up
The Sanders House Holiday Bazaar wraps up

Latest News

Toby Harris, head coach of Greenbrier West Cavaliers, honored as a "distinguished West Virginian"
Greenbrier West head coach Toby Harris honored as "distinguished West Virginian"
Richie Rodes inducted into Summers County Football HOF
Charles “Richie” Rodes inducted into Summers County Football HOF
Richie Rodes inducted into Summers County Football HOF
Richie Rodes inducted into Summers County Football HOF
Shady Spring takes down Pikeview in Class AA Region 3 playoffs. Tigers win region title.
Shady Spring takes down Pikeview in Class AA Region 3 playoffs. Tigers win region title.