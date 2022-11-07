Sunny and seasonable weather on tap for Tuesday

OVERNIGHT (WVVA WEATHER)

A cold front is sliding offshore tonight, and cooler and drier air will be filtering in behind this system this evening. Low temps tonight will be cooler, bottoming out in the upper 30s-low 40s for most. We’ll clear out tonight, and areas of patchy frost/fog will be possible in deeper valleys.

TOMORROW

Tomorrow, we should be sunny, dry and seasonable. High temps will be in the upper 50s-low 60s Tuesday afternoon. Tuesday night will be cool and clear again with lows in the 30s and 40s.

LOOKING AHEAD

Nice weather will persist into Wednesday. Highs will be again on either side of the 60-degree mark, with lows again in the 30s and 40s again under clear skies Wednesday night.

TS NICOLE

High pressure will lose its grip on the region late week, and as the remnants of TS Nicole move up the coastline, we could see some impacts.

DEPARTURE FROM NORMAL

A bit of rain and wind could make an appearance in our area Thursday-Veterans Day on Friday.

Behind this system, A MAJOR COOL-DOWN is on the way for the weekend and early next week..

STAY TUNED!

